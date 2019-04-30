Home

Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home Inc
253 N Grant Ave
Kittanning, PA 16201
(724) 543-1759
Patricia Louise (Fiscus) Baker

Patricia Louise (Fiscus) Baker, 87, of Kittanning, died on Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Kittanning Care Center.

She was born on Jan. 19, 1932, in Kittanning, to the late Edison and Dorothy (Farster) Fiscus.

Pat worked up until her retirement for the Christian Book Store in Kittanning.

She enjoyed running the flea market and craft shows at Kittanning Township Volunteer Fire Department. She also collected baseball cards, Hot Wheels, and different figurines. Lately she has enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and reading romance novels.

Patricia leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, Steven (Lisa) Baker, of Kittanning; grandson, Greg (Tara) Baker, of Kittanning; granddaughter, Morgan Cicero; great-grandchildren, Madison, Hudson, and Abigail; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Baker, on May 23, 2011; sisters, Thelma Tendum and Olive Joannides; and her brother, Edison Fiscus, Jr.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in the Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home, 253 N. Grant Ave., Kittanning, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Additional viewing will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019, in the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Don Breghenti officiating. Burial will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Kittanning Township Volunteer Fire Department, 13126 US Route 422, Kittanning, PA 16201. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

