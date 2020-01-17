Home

Welch Funeral Home
1032 4Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9041
Patricia Walker Obituary

Patricia Walker, 73, of Sebring, Fla., passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in the Highland Memorial Hospital, Sebring, Fla.

She was born Dec. 24, 1946, in Kittanning, daughter of Amos H., Jr. and Mary Louise (Hohl) Rupert.

Patricia was of the Lutheran faith. She retired from Walmart in Sebring, Fla., and had formerly worked at Walmart in Kittanning.

She enjoyed doing crafts, crocheting, camping and spending time with her family.

Surviving are two daughters, Connie Joseph, of Pittsburgh and Carrie (Tim) Visnesky, of Kittanning; six grandchildren: Joel Walker, Charles Lasher, Brandon (Desiree) Lasher, Lauren Joseph, Sarah Joseph and Christopher Joseph; and her 20-year companion, Tom Fitzpatrick.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Gerald H. Rupert.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City.

A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.

To sign the online guest book, please visit www.welchfh.com.

