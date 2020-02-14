|
Patrick Joseph Gallagher, 56, of Kittanning, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
He was born Sept. 8, 1963, in Kittanning, the son of Patrick F. and Sally Ann (Fickes) Gallagher.
Patrick graduated from Ford City High School in 1981, and was the manager of Rax Roast Beef Restaurant for five years. He was a member of St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Patrick was a fan of Blondie, Star Trek, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Patrick enjoyed writing, mystery novels and listening to audio books, especially British mysteries and Agatha Christie novels.
His memory will be cherished by his sisters, Kim Ashbaugh, of Hollidaysburg, and Lori Williams and husband, Peter, of Kittanning; nieces: Jessica Dunlap, Sarah Lorrigan and Corrine Davis; nephew, Joshua Davis; and great-nieces and great-nephews: Kaylee and Zack Dunlap, Makena and Garrett Lorrigan and Sophie
Miller.
Patrick was preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 101 W. High St., Kittanning, with the Rev. Victor S. Baguna as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Ford City.
Contributions may be made in Patrick's memory to Orphans of the Storm, PO Box 868, Kittanning, PA 16201 or to American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
To leave a condolence for Patrick's family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.