Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patsy Fair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patsy Jo Fair

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patsy Jo Fair Obituary

Patsy Jo Fair, 50, of East Brady died unexpectedly on Sunday Oct. 13, 2019, in ACMH Hospital.

She was born on Nov. 15, 1968, in Somerset, to the late Albert Maurer.

Patsy was a housekeeper and nurse's aide for the last 14 years at Sugarcreek Rest, where she developed a fond relationship with her patients.

She attended St. Paul's Community Church in Chicora. She enjoyed playing bingo, fishing and hunting. Patsy will be forever remembered as having a big heart and she loved helping people.

Patsy leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 15 years, Dave Fair; son, Eric (Jessica) Lepley, of Parker; her mother-in-law, Ruth Fair; and uncle, Don "Duck" Fair.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 832 East Brady Road, Cowansville, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Additional viewing will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in St. Paul's Community Church, 2167 PA-268, Chicora, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jonathan Jensen officiating. Burial will follow in Fair Cemetery, Cowansville. Family suggests that any memorial contributions be made to Autism Society, 4340 East-West Hwy, Suite 350, Bethesda, MD 20814. For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patsy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.