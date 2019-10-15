|
|
Patsy Jo Fair, 50, of East Brady died unexpectedly on Sunday Oct. 13, 2019, in ACMH Hospital.
She was born on Nov. 15, 1968, in Somerset, to the late Albert Maurer.
Patsy was a housekeeper and nurse's aide for the last 14 years at Sugarcreek Rest, where she developed a fond relationship with her patients.
She attended St. Paul's Community Church in Chicora. She enjoyed playing bingo, fishing and hunting. Patsy will be forever remembered as having a big heart and she loved helping people.
Patsy leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 15 years, Dave Fair; son, Eric (Jessica) Lepley, of Parker; her mother-in-law, Ruth Fair; and uncle, Don "Duck" Fair.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 832 East Brady Road, Cowansville, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Additional viewing will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in St. Paul's Community Church, 2167 PA-268, Chicora, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jonathan Jensen officiating. Burial will follow in Fair Cemetery, Cowansville. Family suggests that any memorial contributions be made to Autism Society, 4340 East-West Hwy, Suite 350, Bethesda, MD 20814. For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.