Paul A. Burkett, Jr., 60, of Garretts Run (Ford City) passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
Born April 28, 1959, in Kittanning, he was a son of the late Paul and Mary Burkett, and lived in the area all of his life.
He was a coal miner for R&P and a CNA at Kittanning Care Center and ACMH Hospital.
He attended St. Michael's in Brick Church.
Junior, as he was affectionately known, loved gardening and canning fruits and vegetables from his garden. He also enjoyed auctions, hunting and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include his brothers: Thomas Burkett, of South Carolina, Lloyd (Glenda) Burkett, of South Carolina, and Floyd (Robin) Burkett, of Ford City; sister, Karen (DJ) Zannetti, of Ford City; nephews: David and Josh Crawford, of Cowansville and Andrew Burkett, of Ford City; niece, Katelyn Burkett, of Manorville; and great-nephew, Degan Crawford, of Cowansville.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning. Additional visiting hours will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Barbara Love, of St. Michael's of Brick Church, officiating. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery in Distant. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.