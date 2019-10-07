|
Paul C. Walter, 76, of Kittanning, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born March 13, 1943, in Warren, Ohio, to Paul M. and H. Pearl (Hankey) Walter.
Paul was raised in Templeton and graduated from Dayton High School in 1961. He also graduated from Allegheny Technical School in Pittsburgh.
He retired from Magnetics, Inc. in Butler, Pa. with 33 years of service. He was a member of the Armstrong County Mounted Posse and participated in the Centennial Pony Express Ride.
Paul is survived by his wife, Judith. They enjoyed 55 years of marriage, in which they traveled, played cards with friends, and hosted many events at the log home that Paul and his family built. He is also survived by his three children who inherited Paul's unique sense of humor, love of ragged outdoor wear, duct tape and home improvement. Through it all, Paul was very supportive of Judy's odd work hours and her fundraising activities.
Paul's favorite sports are whatever his children or grandchildren are participating in, whether it is baseball, horseback riding or most recently Armstrong Arrows Hockey. He has enjoyed many hunting and fishing trips with his family and friends.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife Judith A. (White) Walter; one son, Mark Walter and fiancé, Amy Ward of Tarentum; two daughters, Paula Walter and companion, Dan of Kittanning and Kelly Quinnell and husband, Curt of Kittanning; grandchildren, Cory and Zane Walter and Lance Quinnell; two brothers, Harold Walter and wife, Rose of Templeton and John A. Walter and wife, Donna of Medina, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Eleanor
M. Walter, who passed away on May 13, 2016.
Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning, Pa.
Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 AM on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Bauer Funeral Home, 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning, Pa., with his brother-in-law, the Rev. David Grissom officiating.
Memorial contributions may be given to Orphans of the Storm, P.O. Box 838, Kittanning, PA 16201; or Barracuda
Team, 117 Sloan Hill Road, Kittanning, PA 16201.
Interment will be at the Concord Cemetery, Wayne Township, Pa.
A special thank you to Monarch Hospice, Dr. Philip Gelacek, Dr. Karla McCann and Linda Hutchinson.
Arrangements are being handled by the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
To send a condolence to Paul's family or view a tribute honoring his life, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.