Paul E. "Buck" Murray, 72, of Worthington, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Premier Armstrong Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
He was born on Sept. 9, 1946, in Callensburg, Pa., to Elmer Sirwell and Clara June (Kriebel) Murray
Paul served with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He worked many years as a pipe fitter with Penreco. He was an avid baseball fan; especially the Pittsburgh Pirates. He liked motorcycles, antique cars, and owned several classics. Paul loved model trains and had a special collection. He will be lovingly remembered as a devoted grandfather who enjoyed the time he spent with his grandchildren.
His memory will be cherished by his sons, John P. Murray and wife, Linn, of Menominee, Mich., and Mitchell W. Murray and wife, Theresa, of Worthington, Pa.; a daughter, Angela M. Murray and wife, Anna Cecchetti, of Kane, Pa.; grandchildren: Tyler Gongola and wife, Megan, Andrew Lerner, Elizabeth Murray, Charles Murray, Anthony Murray, Nikki Atkins and husband, Teddy, and Amber Greenwalt; a great-granddaughter, Rose; and two great-grandsons, Gwydion Gongola and Chops Atkins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother, Joseph James Murray; and a sister, Shayla Divins.
Family and friends will be received from 4 p.m. until the time of services at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning, with the Rev. Wayne Sawyer officiating. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Armstrong County. Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. Memorial contributions may be made in Paul's name to the Mechling Shakley Veterans Center, 1413 State Route 268, Cowansville, PA 16218. To leave an online condolence visit: www.bauerfuneral.com.