Paul Edward Harkleroad, 62, of Rural Valley, passed away on Nov. 9, 2019, at his residence.
He was born on Dec. 31, 1956, to Edgar and Annie (Witty) Harkleroad in Kittanning.
Paul was a laborer. He enjoyed hunting and spending time with his grandchildren, especially going to their sporting events.
He is survived by his son, Jason (Patti) Harkleroad of Marion Center; a daughter, Nicole (Jayson) Reppard of Ford City, Pa.; grandchildren - Landon, Theresa, Annie and Jaxson Harkleroad, and Ian, Nolan and Caden Reppard; and a sister, Arlene Smith of Rural Valley.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Yvonne Harkleroad, whom died July 29, 2015; and a sister, Carol Harkleroad.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Carson/ Boyer Funeral Home, Inc. 724 W. Main St. Rural Valley, Pa 16249 to help with funeral expenses. www.carsonboyer.com