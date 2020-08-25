1/
Paul F. Carney Sr.
Paul F. Carney, Sr., 72, of Kittanning, died unexpectedly on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in his residence.

He was born on July 21, 1948, in McGrann, to the late George and Edith (Rosenberger) Carney.

Paul attended Elderton High School and was a retired cement truck driver.

He married Dianne (Bowser) Carney on Dec. 11, 1971.

Paul enjoyed his family, riding his lawn mower and watching wildlife from his porch.

Left behind to cherish his memory is his wife, Dianne; sons: Paul, Jr., Richard (Marie Wright) Carney and Justin (Christin Cousins) Carney; 16 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews; three sisters-in-law; and three brothers-in-law.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Russell and Ronald; and his mother-in-law and father in-law.

Per Paul's wishes there will be no viewing or services. The Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning, is assisting the family with their arrangements.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit: snydercrissman.com.



Published in Leader Times on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
