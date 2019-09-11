|
Paul Lewis Simmons, 91, of Ford City, died peacefully on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at ACMH Hospital.
He was born on May 25, 1928, in Ford City, to the late Robert and Esther Simmons. He was one of 14 children, and was raised in Ford Cliff. Paul graduated from Ford City High School in 1946.
In his early years, Paul was a Master Sergeant in the National Guard, stationed in Germany. Upon his return, he became the company commander of the National Guard for the next five years.
For more than 50 years, he was employed as a service technician at Central Service, starting there at the age of 16. Paul was a member of Ford Memorial United Methodist Church.
Paul loved to travel with his wife, and also enjoyed taking his grandchildren on vacations. One of his favorite past times was sitting on his swing on the front porch. He and his wife, Deloris, always enjoyed when people would stop and chat.
Paul married Deloris Mae Hobaugh in 1948. Along with his wife of 70 years, he is survived by his three children: Sandra Monsilovich, of Ford City, Paul Lewis, Jr., (Cheryl) Simmons, of Liberty, Mo., and James Jacob (Dee) Simmons, of Ford City; eight grandchildren: Michael (Desiree) Monsilovich, Mandi (Steve) Boone, Nikki (Adam) Brochetti, Lisa (Tim) Strimel, Ryan (Emily) Simmons, Paul Simmons, III, Sarah Simmons, and Rebecca Simmons; and 11 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings: Renay, Lowell, Ed, Don, and Dave Simmons; and sisters, Shirley Frye and Ruth Delacour.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son; brothers: Austin, Kevin, Robert, William, and Hazen Simmons; and one sister, Grace Serene.
Friends will be welcomed from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Friday in the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Ford Memorial United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Brenda Summerville Schall officiating. Interment will follow in Christ Rupp Lutheran Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ford Memorial United Methodist Church, 1024 Fourth Ave., Ford City, PA 16226. To send an online condolence, please visit www.welchfh.com.