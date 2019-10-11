|
|
Paul Robert Rocco, Jr., 44, of Dayton, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at his residence.
He was born on Nov. 1, 1974, to Paul and Kathleen (Clayton) Rocco in Kittanning.
Paul was a truck driver.
Paul is survived by his wife, Jessica; his parents, of Dayton; son, Paul R. Rocco, III; daughters: Harley, Riley and Brookelynne Rocco; brother, Kerie Connelly, of Kittanning; two sisters, Melissa Rocco, of Kittanning and Bobbi Sue Rocco. of Dayton; and three nephews.
Private services were held by the family.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Carson/ Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley. www.carsonboyer.com.