More Obituaries for Paul Humenik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Steve Humenik

Paul Steve Humenik, 88, of Ford City, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.

He was born July 26, 1931, in Manor Township, the son of the late "Michael" Matej and Frances (Vatos) Humenik.

Paul was a Sergeant First Class and Platoon Leader. He was in K Company 14th Regiment in the 25th Division of the U.S. Army in the Korean War from 1952-1954.

Paul was formerly employed at General Telephone in Erie, and Vandergrift, for 30 years. He never missed a day of work.

He was a parishioner at Christ, Prince of Peace Parish Church in Ford City, and the former Holy Trinity Church. He was a lifelong member of the Jednota First Catholic Slovak Union of America, Branch 200 KJ Sacred Heart of Jesus Society, in Ford City.

He enjoyed his farm, his camp near Medix Run, the outdoors, and hunting.

He was a beloved brother, uncle, great-uncle, and brother in-law. He will be fondly remembered.

Paul is survived by a sister,

Margaret (Alex) Boback, of Ford City; two brothers, Steve (Angie), of Kittanning, and Albert (Marlene), of Ford City; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by infant brothers, John and Andrew; five sisters: Mary Mora, Ann "Bert" Battaglia, Elizabeth "Betty," Rose (Paul) Ursiak, and Josephine "Peppy"; three brothers: Joseph Humenick, Sr., Charles, and Frank; and a nephew, Joseph Humenick, Jr.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Monday at the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City. A Prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Christ, Prince of Peace Parish, 718 Fourth Ave., Ford City, with Father Alan Grote officiating. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery.

