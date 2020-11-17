Paula J. Anderson, 70, of Sagamore, died on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Kittanning Care Center.

She was born in Kittanning, on April 4, 1950, to the late Blaine and Alice Anderson.

Paula leaves behind to cherish her memory, her companion of 29 years, John Troutman; and a sister, Margaret Elizabeth Walker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Janet and Mary; and a brother, Thomas.

Services for Paula will be private and have been entrusted to the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.

For more information please visit: snydercrissman.com.