Paulette "Polly" Dunmire


1945 - 2020
Paulette "Polly" Dunmire Obituary

Paulette "Polly" Dunmire, 74, of Kittanning, died on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Fair Winds Manor.

She was born in Kittanning, on Dec. 7, 1945.

Polly was retired from the Armstrong County Courthouse IT and Maintenance Department.

She attended St. Luke's United Church of Christ.

She enjoyed craft shows and sewing, and she loved watching all of the Pittsburgh sports teams, especially the Penguins.

Polly is survived by her sons, Todd (Angela) Clever and Ryan Dunmire; daughter, Kylie Dunmire; grandchildren: Lauren (Boguslawski) Bush, Amanda Bartel, Quinton Clever, Braden Clever, Avia Clever, Vieira Clever and Vaila Clever; brother, Don (Donna) Higginson; and sister, Cindy Higginson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Tom Dunmire; and father-inlaw and mother-in-law, William and Jean Dunmire.

Friends will be received on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, from 2-6 p.m. at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at 11 a.m., with an additional hour of visitation prior to the service. Pastor Deb Kociban will officiate. Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Polly's honor to Mechling Shakley Veterans Center, 1413 State Route 268, Cowansville, PA 16218. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

