Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
724-772-8800
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Township, PA
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Township, PA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Rehoboth Evangelical Lutheran Church
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:30 PM
Oak Grove Cemetery
Chicora, PA
Pauline Hoffman Obituary

Pauline Hoffman, 82, of Economy, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

She was born Jan. 29, 1937, daughter of the late Ralph E. And Bertha "Mae" Earley.

Pauline was the beloved wife of James C. Hoffman, whom she married on Oct. 22, 1955. She was the loving mother of Carol (George) Nicoletti, Linda Hoffman (Theresa Vucsko), and Cathy (the late Todd) Brenneman; the dear grandma of Brian (Ibet), Amy, Kevin (Samantha), and Scott; and sister of Beatrice Tincha.

Family and friends will be received Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Township. A celebration of life will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at Rehoboth Evangelical Lutheran Church with Pastor Susan Irons officiating. Graveside services will be held following the service at 12:30 p.m. in Oak Grove Cemetery, Chicora. Please visit www.devlinfuneralhome.com to view this tribute, and send online condolences.

