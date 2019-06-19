Pauline Shaeffer, 95, of Ford City, died Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Premier Armstrong Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Kittanning.

Born Aug. 21, 1923, in Ford City, she was a daughter of the late Nicholas and Rose (Boback) Cieply.

Pauline was an active member and regularly attended St. Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church, Ford City. Her Ukrainian Catholic faith was a very important part of her life. She retired from the Ford City District Magisterial Office after many years of service as a secretary.

Pauline was a caregiver for many years, first with her brothers and sisters, and then with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She really enjoyed working in her yard.

She is survived by her children: David (Delores) Shaeffer, of Ford City, Donna (Michael) Ostrosky, of New Kensington, and Victoria Orr, of Ford City; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene W. Shaeffer; a grandson, Christopher Yount; and her brothers: Paul, Nick, Edward, and Zigmond Cieply; and her sisters: Mary Dibas, Helen Sitch, Ida Grabiec, Frances Wilsoncroft, Stephanie Kovalovsky, Natalie Faykosh, and Sophia Thornton.

At Mrs. Shaeffer's request, there will be no public visitation, and a private viewing will be held for her extended family from 7-9 p.m. Friday at the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City. Friends and family are invited to attend Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church, with Father John Gribik as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City. To send an online condolence to her family, please visit www.welchfh.com.