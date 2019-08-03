|
Pearl I. Baker, 90, of Murrysville, died peacefully Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She was born Sept. 9, 1928, in Detroit, Mich., daughter of the late Clarence and Margaret (Robinson) Renwick.
Pearl was the secretary at Electric Kitchens Incorporated for 25 years. She was a member of the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church and the church choir in Murrysville, for more than 25 years. She served as the church secretary for 16 years. Singing and music brought her great joy.
Pearl is survived by her brother, Robert Renwick, of Boise, Idaho; her daughter, Rita (Baker) Power and her husband, Bill, of Clarksburg; her son, Gary Baker and his wife, Carol, of Tarpon Springs, Fla.; her sister-in-law, Carolyn Renwick, of Worthington; six grandchildren, Amber, Autumn, Angus, Steven, Jonathan and Katherine; and 22 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Francis Baker; her brother, William Renwick; her sister, Helen (Renwick) Cornman; and her brotherin law, Jack Cornman.
A celebration service and interment will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in the outdoor chapel at Lawn Haven Burial Estates, 1290 Butler Road, Worthington. Everyone please meet at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her honor to the , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.