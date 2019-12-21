|
Peggy Jean Bowser, 79, of Kittanning, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in ACMH Hospital.
She was born on Dec. 6, 1940, in Harrisburg, to the late Leroy "Dent" and Wanda Jane (Hooks) Anthony.
Peggy graduated from Redbank Valley High School in 1958.
She worked for Alltel Telephone Co., and Grace Presbyterian Church as a secretary. She also waitressed at Bonello's Steakhouse and Mr. O's Restaurant.
She attended the First Baptist Church in Kittanning.
Peggy enjoyed reading, cross-stitching, sewing, watching football, bowling and spending time with her family. She had a strong Christian faith and adored her six grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Gary S. Bowser; her daughter, Karen (Bowser) Capets and her daughter, Elizabeth (Bowser) Ciccone; her six grandchildren; three younger brothers; and two younger sisters. She was the oldest of eight children.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant son; brother, Keith Anthony; and sister, Carol Anthony.
Family and friends will be received on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, from 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Additional viewing will be held in the funeral home on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Ronald Shafer officiating. Family is asking that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Orphans of the Storm. For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.