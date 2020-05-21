Peggy Rose (Stephens) Delp
1944 - 2020
Peggy Rose (Stephens) Delp, 75, of Kittanning, died on Monday, May 18, 2020, in the Chicora Medical Center.She was born on Aug. 25, 1944, in Kittanning, to the late Margaret Elizabeth (Grates) and Roy Rodger Stephens. Peggy was a healthcare worker for several different nursing homes, throughout the years. She enjoyed dancing, camping, coloring, sewing, puzzles and spending time with her family.In 1961, Peggy appeared on American Bandstand with Dick Clark.Left behind to cherish her memory includes daughter, Wanda (Tom) Toven, of Dayton, Pa., daughter, Joyce Johns (Dan Williams), of Las Vegas, Nev.; son, Michael (Kayla) Delp, of Clayton, N.C., son, William Delp, of Kittanning, son, Brian (Donna) Delp, of Wadesboro, N.C. and son, Richard Delp, of Lewisburg, Pa.; son-inlaw, Jeff John, of Kittanning; 18 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; sister, Joan Cravenor, of Hooker, Pa.; sister, Debbie Buffington, of Butler, sister, Mayburn Toy, of Kittanning; nine stepchildren; and several step grandchildren.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Delp, Sr.; her significant other, Richard Petras; and her brother, Thomas Mechling.The family of Peggy Rose Delp held a private service on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in the Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home, 253 N. Grant Ave., Kittanning, with the Rev. Wes Lewis officiating.A graveside service followed in the Mt. Union/Davis Cemetery in Valley Township, Armstrong County.The family asks that any memorial contributions be made to the American Liver Foundation. For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

Published in Leader Times on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
