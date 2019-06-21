Home

Peter L. "Pete" Shaffer Jr.

Peter L. "Pete" Shaffer Jr. Obituary

Peter L. "Pete" Shaffer, Jr., 56, of Dayton, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

Pete was born on Oct. 17, 1962, to Peter L. Shaffer, Sr. and Judith A. (Cain) Shaffer.

Pete was a 1980 graduate of Homer Central High School and attended Greensburg Community College and IUP for computer science. He lived most of his life in Indiana County, and moved to Dayton, after he married his wife, Carol A. Lockhart. He was a truck driver with Reeseman Trucking and Universal Well Services. Pete was a former member of Clymer and Dayton District Fire Departments. He attended Dayton United Methodist Church. He enjoyed driving truck, hunting, fishing, camping, taking pictures, and spending time with his family, especially his grandsons. He will be fondly remembered for his great sense of humor and the love he had for his family.

His memory will be cherished by his wife, Carol A. (Lockhart) Shaffer, whom he married on June 28, 2008; two sons, Jared H. Shaffer and wife, Jo, of Lucerne Mines, and Jordan M. Blose and girlfriend, Chelsey A. Cravener, of Dayton; and three grandchildren: Weylin L. Shaffer, Cody M. Blose, and Samuel F. Shaffer.

Pete is preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Thomas L. Shaffer.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019, at the Bauer Bly Funeral Home, Inc., 125 E. Main St., Dayton. Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Dennis Howard officiating. Interment will be in the Smicksburg Lutheran Cemetery, Smicksburg. Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Bly Funeral Home, Inc. To send a condolence to Pete's family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

