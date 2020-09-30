Peter Paul Revi Bosin, 76, of Bluffton, S.C., died in Beaufort Memorial Hospital on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, following a short illness.

He was born Jan. 15, 1944, in Natrona Heights, Pa. He was the son of the late Martino G. and Lena Revi Bosin, of West Leechburg, Pa.

He received a Bachelor of Science degree from Clarion State University, Clarion, Pa. In addition, he received a Master's degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He was employed by Burrell School District of Lower Burrell for 35 years. He served as head of the Biology and Science Department. He held the position of Drivers Education Instructor and taught Earth and Space Science.

In 1974, working as assistant baseball coach along with his brother, James Bosin as coach, the school baseball team was taken to the WPIAL Championship and won. He was selected to the position of golf coach for the school in 1995. In 1998, his student, Nate Speer, won the school's first ever WPIAL Golf Title. In 2000, he was listed in Who's Who of American Teachers. He retired from teaching in 2002. The Clawson Funeral & Cremation Center of Leechburg, employed him in 2003. His position as doorman and delivery service driver was held for 15 years. In 2018, after moving to Bluffton, S.C., he was employed part-time as a shuttle driver by Montage Palmetto Bluff, a 5-Star resort in South Carolina.

He was a resident of Gilpin Township for 44 years. In that time, he served as Chairman of the Board of Gilpin Township Supervisors. He also served as Police Commissioner for 10 years. He was an avid member of the NRA, Knights of Columbus and Hillcrest Country Club Golf. Recently, he joined the Hunting and Fishing Club and the Italian Club of Sun City, S.C. He was a past member of Christ the King Parish of Leechburg, Pa. He is a current member of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church of Bluffton, S.C. He loved fishing, hunting, canoe trips, biking, traveling and reading.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Adeline Vallosio Bosin; a sister, Mary Spachtholz, of Ford City, Pa.; two brothers, James (Judith) Bosin, of Butler, Pa., Martin D. (Janet) Bosin, of Greensburg, Pa.; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends will be welcomed by his family from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Christ the King Parish, 125 Park Road, Leechburg (Gilpin Township). Arrangements have been entrusted to the Clawson Funeral & Cremation Center, 170 Main St., Leechburg (724-842-1051). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, at Christ the King Parish with the Rev. Monsignor Larry J. Kulick and the Rev. James H. Loew, O.S.B., concelebrating.

Interment following at Greenwood Memorial Park, 104 Melwood Road, Lower Burrell.

All visitors are asked to respectfully follow current state guidelines concerning pandemic measures of required face coverings, social distancing and gathering restrictions.

Condolences to the Bosin family may be offered at: clawsonfuneralhome.com