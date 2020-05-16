Philip Alan Jordan died unexpectedly on Thursday, May 7, 2020.He was the son of the late Willard W. Jordan and Dawn A. (John) Jordan, who were residents of Kittanning. Phil resided in Dale City, Va., for the last 30 plus years; he worked for Ricoh, retiring in October 2019.Phil is survived by his wife, Theresa Mullen Jordan; and his children: Christopher Jordan (Kristin), of Manassas, Va., Sarah Jordan (Jesse Coburn), of Butler; and Amber Jordan Byrd (Andrew), of Bluffton, S.C.; his grandchildren, Colton Byrd and Anders Jordan, step-mother, Betty J. (Transue Crispen) Jordan; his siblings: Billy Jordan, of Haddix, Ky., Elizabeth "Libby" and Jim Crissman (brother in-law), of Kittanning and Joyce Sherry, of Templeton. Phil is also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Phil was proud to be a native son of Kittanning.He loved getting together with his family any chance he could get. He was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and later a diehard Washington Redskins fan.If you knew Phil, you knew he was a huge AC/DC fan and air guitarist extraordinaire. He loved being at home.He enjoyed getting the yard in shape; mowing the lawn, trimming the trees and humanely eradicating squirrels messing with his bird feeder. Phil was always optimistic, positive and hopeful.What made Phil the happiest was knowing his children were happy and thriving.He loved keeping up with them on social media and was so proud to be a grandfather to Colton and Anders. May he continue to shower us with dad jokes from heaven.The last act of love we have to give to our beloved Phil is the deep grief we feel in losing him.Please go to www.mountcastle.net to visit Phil's obituary page and leave a condolence message for the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on May 16, 2020.