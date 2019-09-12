Home

POWERED BY

Services
Devore-Snyder Funeral Home
637 Ohio 61
Sunbury, OH 43074
740-965-3936
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Devore-Snyder Funeral Home
637 Ohio 61
Sunbury, OH 43074
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Devore-Snyder Funeral Home
637 Ohio 61
Sunbury, OH 43074
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Helm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip Dale Helm Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Philip Dale Helm Jr. Obituary

Philip Dale Helm, Jr., 71, of Sunbury, Ohio, died peacefully on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at St. Ann's Hospital with his beloved wife by his side.

Philip was a retired Director of Information Technology for Black and Decker with 20 plus years of service.

He was a member of Vans Valley Community Church in Sunbury, and Key West United Methodist Church, Florida.

Philip was an avid reader, loved international travel, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and remodeling and repairing his home.

Born on Feb. 9, 1948, in Kittanning, to the late Philip D., Sr. and Betty J. (Stennett) Helm. He was also preceded in death by his only sister, Mary Louise Helm.

Survived by loving wife of 14 years, Karen L. Longshore; devoted daughters, Julie (Steve) Helm-Sturges and Jennifer Helm, all of Maryland; in-laws, Kenneth and Julia Longshore, of Sunbury; sister-in-law, Peggy (Kevin Grant) Longshore, of Key West, Fla.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at De- Vore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. State Route 61, (at SR 3), Sunbury. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Larry DeWitt officiating. Private family interment at Trenton Cemetery at a later date. DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve Philip's family. Please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com to share a memory or condolence with the family. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Philip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Devore-Snyder Funeral Home
Download Now