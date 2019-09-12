|
|
Philip Dale Helm, Jr., 71, of Sunbury, Ohio, died peacefully on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at St. Ann's Hospital with his beloved wife by his side.
Philip was a retired Director of Information Technology for Black and Decker with 20 plus years of service.
He was a member of Vans Valley Community Church in Sunbury, and Key West United Methodist Church, Florida.
Philip was an avid reader, loved international travel, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and remodeling and repairing his home.
Born on Feb. 9, 1948, in Kittanning, to the late Philip D., Sr. and Betty J. (Stennett) Helm. He was also preceded in death by his only sister, Mary Louise Helm.
Survived by loving wife of 14 years, Karen L. Longshore; devoted daughters, Julie (Steve) Helm-Sturges and Jennifer Helm, all of Maryland; in-laws, Kenneth and Julia Longshore, of Sunbury; sister-in-law, Peggy (Kevin Grant) Longshore, of Key West, Fla.
Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at De- Vore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. State Route 61, (at SR 3), Sunbury. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Larry DeWitt officiating. Private family interment at Trenton Cemetery at a later date. DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve Philip's family. Please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com to share a memory or condolence with the family. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7.