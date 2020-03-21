|
|
Philip L. Duncan, 97, of Kittanning, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at Premier Armstrong.
He was born Aug. 3, 1922, in Jeannette, the son of Philip A. and Ruth N. (Jordan) Duncan.
Philip was a member of the St. John's Lutheran Church and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He worked as a purchasing agent with PA Engineering Corp. in New Castle, retiring in 1987. He was a senior member of the Kittanning Elks No. 203 and also a member of the Mason Lodge No. 244. Philip was a talented carpenter and loved creating gifts for his family. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
His memory will be cherished by his loving wife, Glee M. Duncan, whom he married March 7, 1953; son, Ryan L. Duncan, of Ford City, daughter, Darci Harriger and husband, Al, of Ford City; grandchildren, Tabitha Bowser and husband, Randy, of Worthington, and Brandon Harriger, of Ford Cliff; and two great-grandchildren, Lucas and Camryn Bowser.
Philip was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert C. Duncan; sister, Leah D. Gill; and granddaughter, Rachel Lin Harriger.
Funeral services were privately held. Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates, Worthington. Contributions may be made in Philip's memory to St. John's Lutheran Church, 218 N. Jefferson St., Kittanning, PA 16201. Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. To leave a condolence for Philip's family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.