Phyllis Corbin Blose, 94, of New Bethlehem, formerly of Kittanning, died Tuesday morning, Oct. 22, 2019, at Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem.
Born on Sept. 23, 1925, in Sligo, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Edith (Summerville) Myers.
She was first married to Robert Corbin and he preceded her in death in 1989, she then married Mitchell Blose, and he preceded her in death in 2001.
Mrs. Blose worked as a Registered Nurse at the Kittanning Hospital and later she became the owner of the Belltone Hearing Aid Service in four counties. She lived a long full life as a devoted Christian, and through her faith, she inspired many others as well.
She is survived by four children: Robert Corbin, of Ecuador, Victoria Corbin, of Hobart, Okla., William Corbin, of Fairmount City and Clark Corbin, of Gibsonia; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, and her two husbands, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Alice Burns; and a brother, Dick Myers.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn, with Pastor David Croyle officiating. Interment will take place in Lawn Haven Burial Estates, in Worthington, Armstrong County. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.