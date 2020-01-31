|
Phyllis Irene Betti, 92, of Mt. Gilead, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Mill Creek Nursing Home after a battle with dementia.
Phyllis was born in Kittanning, on Aug. 8, 1927, to Edward M. and Irene M. (Gutherie) Jack. She married Vando William "Bill" Betti on Oct. 13, 1951, in Elkton, Md., and he preceded her in death on Sept. 18, 2013.
Phyllis was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cardington. She had worked as a cook at the Galion Community Center and helped at the barn with the horses. She graduated from Freeport High School in 1947. As a teenager, she enjoyed playing field hockey. As a young lady, she also enjoyed archery and hunting. She loved reading and puzzle books. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Phyllis is survived by her daughters: Jacqueline (Danny Gregory) Smith, Galion, Irene Morris, Galion, Terry Betti-Parker, Mt. Gilead and Lorraine (Maurice Melton) Treisch, Mt. Gilead; sister, Pauline (Ronald) Lendyak, Cowansville; grandchildren: Christopher (Nikki Rarrick) Morris, Crestline, Gina Fife, Shelby, LeAnn (Dustin Parrella) Treisch, Lexington, Adam (Ashli Casey) Parker, Toledo and William Parker, Georgia; great-grandchildren: Penelope Morris, Alexandria Morris, Emmily McClure, Richard Rarrick, Michael Rarrick, Hailey Fife, Ashton Fife, Blake Fife, Payton Fife, Summer Branham, Dominic Parrella, Whitnee Parker, Abigail Parker and one on the way, Sadie Parker; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her sonin law, Larry Smith; brother, James Jack; and sister, Audrey Jack.
Friends may call from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion, 303 Portland Way N., Galion, where a Vigil will be held at 4 p.m. with Deacon Greg Kirk offi- ciating. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Galion, with Father Paul A. Fahrbach, Celebrant. Burial will be in Rivercliff Cemetery, Mt. Gilead.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Morrow County Dog Shelter.
Those wishing to share a memory of Phyllis or to the Betti family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
