|
|
Phyllis J. McGrew, 75, of Cowansville, died on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in ACMH Hospital.
She was born on June 10, 1944, in Kittanning, to the late Clarence & Florence (Wasson) Toy.
She was a homemaker who enjoyed crafts and crossword puzzles. She also loved playing cards and her dog Lady.
Phyllis leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 45 plus years, William McGrew; a daughter, Tammy (Daniel) Brown; two sons, James (Billie Jo) Shumaker, and Jay Shumaker; two daughters, Billie Jo (Mindy) McGrew and Brenda (Shawn) Leightley; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; two brothers; and two sisters.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Family and friends will be received from noon until time of funeral services at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, in the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 832 East Brady Road, Cowansville, PA 16218.
The service will be conducted by the Rev. Tim Lewis.
Burial will follow in Fair Cemetery.
Family asks that any memorial contributions be made to the funeral home to help offset funeral expenses.
For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com