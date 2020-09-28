Phyllis J. Troup, 90, of Mayport (New Salem), died Friday evening, Sept. 25, 2020, at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

Born on Sept. 22, 1930, in Tidal, Armstrong County, she was the daughter of the late William J. and Alice (Unger) Bowser. She was married on March 19, 1949, to Clarence A. Troup, Sr.

Phyllis was a member of the New Salem United Methodist Church. She worked for Sylvania, Rolo, Nu-Be Garment and the Armstrong County Area Agency on Aging.

She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Clarence A. Troup, Sr.; three children: Jean Gruver and her husband, Gary, Larry Troup and his wife, Pam, all of Mayport, and Patty Goheen and her husband, Dale of New Bethlehem; five grandchildren: Cindy Strati, Ashley Anthony, Bonnie Cramer, Chad Troup and Tyler Goheen; 14 great grandchildren; a sister, A. Joy Bowser of Kittanning; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers - Richard Bowser, Chester Bowser, and three infants; one sister, Donna Duncan; a great grandson, Payton Troup; and a stepson, Clarence A. Troup, Jr.

Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn. The funeral service will be held on at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at the New Salem United Methodist Church with the Revs. Chad Troup and Bud Davis co-officiating. Interment will be in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.

