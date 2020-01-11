|
Phyllis M. Hohn, 77, of Ford City, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital.
She was born Dec. 6, 1942, in Kittanning Township, to Wayne and Edith Schreckengost Crownover.
Phyllis was a homemaker.
She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, cooking, shopping, gardening and spending time with her family and friends.
She was a lifelong resident of her community.
Survivors include her husband, Everett D. Hohn, to whom she was married for 55 years; daughter, Brenda Hohn, of Kittanning; son, John and Krystale Hohn, of Kittanning; grandchildren: Anakin Cameron, Colton and Emalee Hohn and Sierra and A.J. Weinel; great-grandson, Ryker Hohn; sister, Anita and Doug Stewart, of Worthington; and brother, Wayne "Sonny" Crownover, Jr., of Ford City.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Albert "Al" Crownover.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Monday at the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday with the Rev. Barbara Love officiating.
Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates.