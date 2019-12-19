|
Phyllis Markilinski Sirochman, 84, of Ford City, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Heritage Meadows.
She was born May 29, 1935, in Kittanning, to Thomas and Clara Adams Liberto.
Phyllis work at The Village, La Moda Shop and Main Street Clothing, all in Ford City, and at Brody's in Kittanning.
She was a member of Christ, Prince of Peace Parish.
Her memberships included Ford City Hose Co. Ladies Auxiliary; and Pennsylvania Fireman's Auxiliary.
She enjoyed going to the casino, playing Skat with her family, polka music, decorating her house for the holidays, going out for lunch and vacations.
She was a lifelong resident of her community.
Survivors include daughters, Maureen and Gregg Hooks, of Decatur, Ill., and Lisa and Rob Mohney, of Ford City; a son, Gary Markilinski, of Butler; a step son, William Sirochman, Jr. and Cindy; grandchildren: Erin and Tim Kupa, Timothy Markilinski, Steven "Beebo" Markilinski, Danyelle and Brandon Borish, Lauren Hooks, Jessica and Kirk Atwood, Joey Markilinski and Tyler Markilinski, Ashlie Mohney and Britni Mohney; great-grandchildren: Cyrus, Isabelle, Bowen, Athony, and Gabby; and brothers, William Liberto, of Chicora, and Leo Liberto, of Ford City.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Joseph Markilinski and William
Sirochman; a son, Michael Markilinski; a granddaughter, Maredith Hooks; and a step grandson, Billy Mike Sirochman.
Visitation will be from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Friday at the Mantini Funeral Home, Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City. Prayers of transfer will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Christ, Prince of Peace Parish, 718 Fourth Ave., Ford City, with Father Alan Polczynski as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.