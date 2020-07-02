1/
R. Edward Bish
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share R.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

R. Edward Bish, 84, of Jamestown, Pa., passed away Monday afternoon, June 29, 2020, in the ER of Sharon Regional Medical Center.

He was born in McGrann, Pa., on Dec. 18, 1935, a son of Eva (Schnell) Bish.

He was a 1953 graduate of Ford City High School and attended Indiana University and Edinboro State College, where he earned a Master of Education and Science degree. On Feb. 22, 1964, Ed married the former Carol G. Fair, she survives. He was of the Presbyterian faith. He became an engineer when he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1956, where he was stationed at West Point until his honorable discharge in 1961. He taught physics and chemistry at Thiel College and Jamestown High School and retired from Jamestown Paint in 2007. He was president of the Cleveland Paint and Coating Society.

He was a camp director at Camp Cobley Church Camp. Ed was an avid golfer, fisherman, craftsman, and a "Jack of all Trades." In addition to his wife; he is survived by two sons, Brian Bish and his wife, Michelle, Dennis Bish and his wife, Laurie; four grandchildren: Kylie Bish, Courtney Bish, Benjamin Bish and Launa Bish, all of Jamestown; a great-granddaughter, Brooklyn Blakemore; a sister, Sally Robinson, of Kittanning; and several nieces and nephews of Kittanning, Ford City and State College, including: a niece, Cheryl (Ken) Peters; a nephew, David (Lori) Robinson; a great-niece, Kristie (Rick) Fennell; great-greatnephews: Mike and Matt Fennell; and a great-nephew, Kenneth Peters, II.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a son, Bradley Alan, who passed away Oct. 11, 1969.

SERVICES: Friends and family may call at the funeral home on Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. in Loutzenhiser

Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty St., Jamestown. As per the family's request masks are required. A private family funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. Jamestown Veteran's Honor Guard will render military honors at the conclusion of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family C/O Loutzenhiser Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty St., Jamestown, PA 16134. The service on Friday will be available to the public via Live Stream at the website www.loutzenhiserfuneralhome.com, where visitors may also post condolences and view a Video Tribute.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home
416 Liberty St
Jamestown, PA 16134
(724) 932-5335
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved