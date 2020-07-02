R. Edward Bish, 84, of Jamestown, Pa., passed away Monday afternoon, June 29, 2020, in the ER of Sharon Regional Medical Center.

He was born in McGrann, Pa., on Dec. 18, 1935, a son of Eva (Schnell) Bish.

He was a 1953 graduate of Ford City High School and attended Indiana University and Edinboro State College, where he earned a Master of Education and Science degree. On Feb. 22, 1964, Ed married the former Carol G. Fair, she survives. He was of the Presbyterian faith. He became an engineer when he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1956, where he was stationed at West Point until his honorable discharge in 1961. He taught physics and chemistry at Thiel College and Jamestown High School and retired from Jamestown Paint in 2007. He was president of the Cleveland Paint and Coating Society.

He was a camp director at Camp Cobley Church Camp. Ed was an avid golfer, fisherman, craftsman, and a "Jack of all Trades." In addition to his wife; he is survived by two sons, Brian Bish and his wife, Michelle, Dennis Bish and his wife, Laurie; four grandchildren: Kylie Bish, Courtney Bish, Benjamin Bish and Launa Bish, all of Jamestown; a great-granddaughter, Brooklyn Blakemore; a sister, Sally Robinson, of Kittanning; and several nieces and nephews of Kittanning, Ford City and State College, including: a niece, Cheryl (Ken) Peters; a nephew, David (Lori) Robinson; a great-niece, Kristie (Rick) Fennell; great-greatnephews: Mike and Matt Fennell; and a great-nephew, Kenneth Peters, II.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a son, Bradley Alan, who passed away Oct. 11, 1969.

SERVICES: Friends and family may call at the funeral home on Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. in Loutzenhiser

Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty St., Jamestown. As per the family's request masks are required. A private family funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. Jamestown Veteran's Honor Guard will render military honors at the conclusion of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family C/O Loutzenhiser Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty St., Jamestown, PA 16134. The service on Friday will be available to the public via Live Stream at the website www.loutzenhiserfuneralhome.com, where visitors may also post condolences and view a Video Tribute.