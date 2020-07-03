R. Jack Rearick, 86, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, at his home surrounded by his family in the early morning on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Jack was born on his family's farm on May 21, 1934, to Kathryn E. (Trefts) and Wilbert E. Rearick, where he built a home and resided his entire life up until his passing.

He is a graduate of Elderton High School, Class of 1952, and honorably served in the U.S. Army for two years. Jack married Kathryn S. Grant on July 5, 1957, at St. Jacob's United Church of Christ in South Bend, Pa. Together they had two sons, David H. and Mark A. Rearick.

He greatly enjoyed hunting on the farm, golfing, cooking Sunday dinners for his family and most of all being "Papa Jack" to those who loved him most.

Jack spent more than 30 years as South Bend Township supervisor, and was responsible for naming the roads in the township. He was employed by the Pennsylvania Dept. of Transportation for 14 years as a construction supervisor. He spent the majority of his career as a premiere residential and commercial contractor, owning and operating Rearick Construction Co. for more than 45 years, and enjoyed passing on that trade to his sons, David and Mark.

Jack is survived by his large and loving family: his wife, Kathryn, of 62 years; sons: David H. (Barbara) of Kittanning, Pa., and Mark A. (Kelly) of Spring Church, Pa. He adored his eight grandchildren: Nicole Rearick (Tyler), Rhylie Ochs (Tyler), Chelsea Frantz (Eric), Jordan Rearick (Keisha), Taylor Miller (Nathan), Mitchell Duke (Savanna),

Madison Duke (Tyler), John "Jack" Rearick; and his 10 great-grandchildren: Tucker, Ryker, Emery, Jameson, Judah, Titan, Elijah, Annabella, Ella, and Levi. He is also survived by his brothers: Roy Rearick of Indiana, Pa., and Terry Rearick (Sue) of Spring Church, Pa.; and his sisterin law, Lucille Rearick, of Brooksville, Fla.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Kathryn E. (Trefts) and Wilbert E. Rearick; and two brothers, Wilbert T. and Robert V. Rearick.

Visitation will be Sunday, July 5, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, Inc., 238 S. Main St., Elderton. There will be additional visitation at the funeral home on Monday, July 6, 2020, at 10 a.m. prior to the service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Tom Spiker officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To send an online condolence to Jack's family, or view a video tribute honoring his life, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.