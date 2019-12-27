Home

Welch Funeral Home
1032 4Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9041
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Interment
Following Services
Ford City Cemetery
R. Wesley Stitt


1924 - 2019
R. Wesley Stitt Obituary

R. Wesley Stitt, 95, of Kittanning, formerly of Ford City and Bethel Township, died Dec. 22, 2019, at Grey's Colonial Acres.

He was born Sept. 8, 1924, in Manor Township, son of Clyde Stitt and Hazel (Anthony) Stitt Miller.

Mr. Stitt was a veteran of the U.S. Navy during World War II.

He was a member of the United Mine Workers and the American Legion Post 045.

Mr. Stitt worked as a truck driver and heavy equipment operator for Leechburg Mining Company.

He was proud of his Naval service during World War II.

Mr. Stitt was a Steeler fan but his true joy was running a hand of cards with his many friends at several locations throughout the area.

He also enjoyed his camp, hunting the Kelly Station river front and the company of his extended family and friends.

Surviving are his children: Raymond Wesley (Judy) Stitt, Jr., of Tampa, Fla., Richard (Tracie) Stitt of Phoenix, Ariz., Andrea D. (Doug) Smith of Ford City, Kevin Stitt of Paso Robles, Calif., and Eric (Marci) Stitt of Erie; sisters: Betty Rush of Kittanning and Shirley Santytal of Kittanning; grandchildren: Wes (Deb) Stitt, Leslie Matchette, Dee (Rick) Callihan, Scott Stitt, Doug A. (Michele) Smith, Tyler Stitt, Sydney Stitt and Kennedy Stitt; three great grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; and three great-great-great grandchildren.

Mr. Stitt was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Edith (Haney) Stitt, his second wife, Tina (Peltz) Stitt, and one sister, Joyce Smathers.

Friends will be welcomed from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Forrest States officiating.

Interment will follow in the Ford City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one's choice.

To sign the online guest book, please visit www.welchfh.com

