Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Resources
More Obituaries for Raelene Patterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raelene Ann (Coover) Patterson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raelene Ann (Coover) Patterson Obituary

Raelene Ann (Coover) Patterson, 64, of Ford City, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at ACMH Hospital.

Born Dec. 6, 1955, in New Kensington, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Ruth Coover.

Raelene was a homemaker. She attended the First Church of Christ. She enjoyed shooting pool and was a member of the local women's pool league. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandson.

Survivors include her husband, Richard "Heavy" Patterson; sons, Dwayne (Billie Jo) Coover, of Kittanning, Richard, Jr. (Vickie) Patterson, of Apollo, and David Patterson, of Ford City; nine grandchildren: Kayla, Dakota, Chelsey, Joyce, David, Kylie Jo, Anthony, Andrew, and Kalub; great-grandson, Landyn; sister, Sherry Burnside, of New Kensington; brother, Raymond Coover, of Butler; sister, Rita (Manny) Porter, of Pittsburgh; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Lynette Patterson; brother, Michael Coover, Sr.; and nephew, Michael Coover, Jr.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning. Additional visiting hours will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. with Evangelist Larry Krause offi- ciating. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raelene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -