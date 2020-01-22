|
Raelene Ann (Coover) Patterson, 64, of Ford City, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at ACMH Hospital.
Born Dec. 6, 1955, in New Kensington, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Ruth Coover.
Raelene was a homemaker. She attended the First Church of Christ. She enjoyed shooting pool and was a member of the local women's pool league. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandson.
Survivors include her husband, Richard "Heavy" Patterson; sons, Dwayne (Billie Jo) Coover, of Kittanning, Richard, Jr. (Vickie) Patterson, of Apollo, and David Patterson, of Ford City; nine grandchildren: Kayla, Dakota, Chelsey, Joyce, David, Kylie Jo, Anthony, Andrew, and Kalub; great-grandson, Landyn; sister, Sherry Burnside, of New Kensington; brother, Raymond Coover, of Butler; sister, Rita (Manny) Porter, of Pittsburgh; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Lynette Patterson; brother, Michael Coover, Sr.; and nephew, Michael Coover, Jr.
Friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning. Additional visiting hours will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. with Evangelist Larry Krause offi- ciating. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.