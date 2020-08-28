Ralph D. Burkett, 94, of Ford City, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

He was born on Aug. 12, 1926, in Plumcreek Township, to Harry E. and Mary E. (McClafferty) Burkett.

Ralph was a lifelong resident of Armstrong County. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. Ralph's medals included the Korean Service Medal with two Bronze Stars, Combat Infantry Badge, Good Conduct Medal and the United Nations Service Medal. He was a member of the Elderton American Legion No. 918 and of St. Michael's Lutheran Church in Brick Church. Ralph belonged to the United Mine Workers Union No. 1412; he retired in 1988, from Keystone Coal Co. after 19 years. He had his auctioneering license and enjoyed going to auctions, square dancing and hymn sings. He loved to mow grass and work on his golf course. Ralph will be lovingly remembered for his stubbornness, his sense of humor and his gift of gab.

His memory will be cherished by his son, William F. Burkett, of Michigan; his daughter, Elizabeth A. Armstrong and husband, Jeffrey, of Ford City; step-son, Russell S. Miller and wife, Patti, of Kittanning; step-daughters, Vickie Brewer, of Kittanning and Cindy L. Berlin, of Kittanning; grandchildren: Kelsey Armstrong, Abagail Armstrong, Rebecca Burkett and Bennett Burkett; three step-grandchildren; brothers, Kenneth Burkett, of Kittanning, and Forest Burkett and wife, Patricia of, California; and a sister, Helen Flickinger, of Ford City.

Ralph is preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Marianne A. Burkett, who passed away on May 18, 1989; three brothers: Paul A., Lawrence and Harry L. Burkett; and one step-grandchild.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, Inc., 238 S. Main St., Elderton.

Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at St. Michael's Lutheran Church, 2264 Garretts Run Road, Ford City, with the Rev. Barbara Love officiating.

Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.

Interment will be in the Brick Church Cemetery in Ford City, where military honors will be presented by Armstrong County American Legion Honor Guard.

Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To send an online condolence to Ralph's family, or view a video tribute honoring his life, please visit: bauerfuneral.com.