Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Concord Presbyterian Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Concord Presbyterian Church
Ralph E. Williamson


1940 - 2020
Ralph E. Williamson Obituary

Ralph E. Williamson, 80, of Dayton, went home to be with his Lord on his 80th birthday - Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.

Ralph was a very active member of Concord Presbyterian Church where he served in many ways over the years, Elder, Sunday school Superintendent and teacher.

He and his son Wayne maintain the church parking lot.

Ralph was born Feb. 5, 1940, in Kittanning to the late Ralph M. and Margaret (Porter) Williamson.

He graduated from the Dayton High School class of 1958.

On Oct. 20, 1961, he married his "Kitten" Shirley Mae Bowser from Worthington.

Together they started Williamson Trucking on May 1, 1962, which is still going strong.

Their union was blessed with three wonderful children, Wayne, Wanda, and Wendy.

Wayne married Judy Walker; Wanda passed away December 8, 2019 and was married to Andrew Silvis; Wendy married Chad Chaffman. He was also blessed with eight grandchildren: Mandy Williamson, Alison (Kurtis) Gervasoni, Missy (Shane) Mc- Means, Adam (Sarah) Silvis, Mark Williamson and girlfriend Allie, Chelsea (Chris) Botelho, Caitlin Chaffman and Courtney Chaffman. Eight great grandchildren: Jaedyn, Kyle, Nate, Ty, Ethan, Kian, Lily, Kinsley and more on the way. Ralph was also survived by his twin brother Raymond (Ada) Williamson and brother and sister in law Don and Shelby Bowser. And many nieces and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter Wanda Silvis.

Friends will be received from 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, and from 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in the Concord Presbyterian Church where there will be additional visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service with the Rev. David Murphy officiating.

Interment will be in the Concord Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Ralph's honor to the Concord Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund C/O Chirley Williamson 564 State Route 1037 Dayton, PA 16222.

For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com

