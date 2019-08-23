Home

Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Ralph L. Campbell


1957 - 2019
Ralph L. Campbell Obituary

Ralph L. Campbell, 62, of Kittanning, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

He was born July 9, 1957, in Kittanning, to the late Ralph M. and Georgia Jean (Cooper) Campbell.

He was a lifelong resident of the area and worked as a laborer.

Ralph enjoyed drawing, hockey, playing guitar, and spending time with family.

He is survived by his daughter, Sara (Jerry) Buffone, of Warner Robins, Ga.; three grandchildren: Jerry, III, Ethan, and Olivia, all of Warner Robins, Ga.; sister, Jeannine (Jeff) Debnar, of State College; niece, Allyson (Jeff) Zablocki, of Ford City; niece, Allysa (Mark) Davenport, of Natrona; nephew, Aaron Hayes, of Butler; niece, Kelly Hayes, of Kittanning; and nephew, Andrew Rosenberger, of Kittanning.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Cheryl D. Hayes and Sheila D. Rosenberger Schall.

Services are private and under the care of Snyder Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning. For more information, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

