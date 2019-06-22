Ralph Merle "Bud" Barnett, Jr., 84, of Kittanning, died Friday, June 21, 2019, at ACMH Hospital.

He was born April 16, 1935, in Kittanning, to the late Ralph M. Barnett and Viola (Schrecengost) Barnett Bowser.

Bud retired from the U.S. Army with 20 years of service. He served in the Korean and Vietnam Wars as a combat medic in the Green Berets. Ralph was the recipient of four Purple Hearts, a Bronze Star, and Air Borne Wings. Ralph also worked for Schenley Distillery and the Armstrong School District.

He formerly belonged to the Kittanning Veterans of Foreign Wars and Kittanning Eagles. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and going to camp and Florida.

He is survived by his nine children: Ralph Barnett, III, Michael (Patricia) Barnett, Harry Joseph Barnett, Joyce Barnett-Cunningham, Sherry (Eric) Wetzel, Jamie (Chaz) Scott, Roger Barnett, William (Kari) Barnett, and Marjorie (Scott) Soloski; 19 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Howard "Butch" Barnett and Arthur Barnett; and step sister, Mary Lou Stewart-Foster.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents; and a step sister, Laura McElfresh.

Friends will be received on Sunday, June 23, 2019, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home, 253 N. Grant Ave., Kittanning. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, in the funeral home with additional visitation from noon until the time of the service, with the Rev. Mark Brady officiating. Interment will be in Pine Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.