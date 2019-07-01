Ralph P. Remaley, Sr., 92, of North Buffalo Township, died Saturday, June 29, 2019, at ACMH Hospital.

He was born Sept. 6, 1926, in Natrona Heights to the late John Remaley and Marie (Bauer) Feller.

Ralph was a retired electrician and served in the U.S. Army during World War II.

He was of the Protestant faith and was a Mason belonging to Lodge No. 244. He also was a member of the Shriners.

Ralph is survived by his four children: daughter Sandy Shields, daughter Diane Smith, son Ralph "Skip" Remaley, Jr., and his wife, Penny; daughter Carol Smith and her husband, Kenneth; seven stepchildren: stepdaughter Sherry White, stepdaughter Peggy Pacek, stepson Randy Livengood, stepson Mitchell Livengood and his wife, Darla; stepson Terry Livengood and his wife, Susan; stepson Mark Livengood; and stepson Timmy Livengood; 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; 9 step grandchildren and 9 step great grandchildren; and a sister: Julie Slease.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings one grandchild, and his wife Edith M. Remaley who passed away in 2016.

Friends will be received from 7-9 p.m. Monday July 1, 2019, at the F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home in Worthington. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in the funeral home with additional visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service with Rev. Mark Brady officiating. Interment will be in the Worthington Presbyterian Cemetery. A Masonic service will be held Monday at 6:45 p.m. in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars or to a .

