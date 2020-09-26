Ramona Valerie Keen-Kephart, 81, of Templeton, left this Earth to be with her Lord on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.

She was born in Rockton, Pa., on March 30, 1939, to parents, Josephine and Kenneth Keen.

Ramona graduated from LaRoche College in the 1980s with a degree in psychology. She loved to sew and knit and complete crossword puzzles. In her younger days, Ramona treated her children to such activities as camping, riding bike and baking cookies. Ramona enjoyed helping others. However, her sole purpose in life was to devote all her thoughts and actions towards her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death are Ramona's son, Tom Kephart; her granddaughter, Michalette Nichole; her sister, Margie; several friends; and her parents. Ramona is survived by her children: Sharon Kephart, of New Port Richey, Fla., Mark Kephart and wife, Sandra, of Phoenix, Ariz. and Susan Kazousky and husband, Daniel, of Templeton; eight grandchildren: Kelli, Jake, Estenel, Megan, Drew, Cody, Dylan and Eli; 10 great-grandchildren: Ethan, MacKenzie, Zachary, Riley, Jase, Reese, Donny, Colt, Chase, and one on the way due in February 2021; and her daughter-in-law, Denise Mc- Murdo, of Greensburg.

Ramona was part of the Knotty Knitters group at the Ford City Public Library. Ramona retired from Westmoreland County Department of Aging, Protective Service Department. Ramona's unconditional love for others, especially those that were unable to help themselves, is her legacy that remains.

Ramona would not want her friends and family to grieve long after she has left this Earth. She would pray that she would continue to live in the hearts of those that she has loved and in those who adored and loved her. She would want us to remember to take one day at a time. She would want us to remember that we are on this Earth to love and forgive. She would want us to know that she is waiting on the other side for those that she loves and that Heaven is an amazing place-a place that experiences no suffering- a place where we will be together forever and ever.

Family and friends will be received from 6 p.m. until the time of services at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning.

Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.

Contributions can be made in Ramona's honor to the funeral home to assist the family with final expenses.

Arrangements are being handled by the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Ramona's family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.