Randall William "Randy" Zeigler
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Randall's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Randall "Randy" William Zeigler, 61, of Kittanning (Wayne Township) died on Friday, May 1, 2020, at his residence.He was born on Dec. 28, 1958, in Kittanning, to William Ross and Ruth F. (Smeltzer) Zeigler.Randy most recently worked for Wal-Mart. He was a member of the Emmanuel (Heilman) Lutheran Church in Garretts Run.Randy was a past Eagle Scout and the former owner of Cabin Greens Golf Course. He enjoyed farming and generally staying busy. He loved spending time with his family and following his daughters and all of their activities.Randy leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 27 years, Tracey (Cloak) Zeigler; daughters: Elizabeth and Hattie Zeigler; and his mother, Ruth Zeigler.He was preceded in death by a daughter, Maive Ann Zeigler; his father, William "Bill" Zeigler; and two sisters: Diana Nordby and Barbara Zeigler.A private family viewing and service was held at the Emmanuel (Heilman) Lutheran Church with the Rev. Eric Damon officiating.Burial followed the service in the Emmanuel (Heilman) Lutheran Church Cemetery. Randy's family asks that any memorial contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association.The Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning is assisting the family with the arrangements.For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved