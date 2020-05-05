Randall "Randy" William Zeigler, 61, of Kittanning (Wayne Township) died on Friday, May 1, 2020, at his residence.He was born on Dec. 28, 1958, in Kittanning, to William Ross and Ruth F. (Smeltzer) Zeigler.Randy most recently worked for Wal-Mart. He was a member of the Emmanuel (Heilman) Lutheran Church in Garretts Run.Randy was a past Eagle Scout and the former owner of Cabin Greens Golf Course. He enjoyed farming and generally staying busy. He loved spending time with his family and following his daughters and all of their activities.Randy leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 27 years, Tracey (Cloak) Zeigler; daughters: Elizabeth and Hattie Zeigler; and his mother, Ruth Zeigler.He was preceded in death by a daughter, Maive Ann Zeigler; his father, William "Bill" Zeigler; and two sisters: Diana Nordby and Barbara Zeigler.A private family viewing and service was held at the Emmanuel (Heilman) Lutheran Church with the Rev. Eric Damon officiating.Burial followed the service in the Emmanuel (Heilman) Lutheran Church Cemetery. Randy's family asks that any memorial contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association.The Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning is assisting the family with the arrangements.For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on May 5, 2020.