Clark Chapel Of Bauer Funeral Home Inc
238 E Main St
Elderton, PA 15736
(724) 354-2694
Randy R. Young

Randy R. Young Obituary

Randy R. Young, 64, of Ford City, Pa., died unexpectedly on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born April 9, 1955, in Kittanning, Armstrong County, Pa., to R. Clair Young and Lillora C. (Graham) Young. Randy was a 1974 graduate of Elderton High School.

He loved working as a heavy equipment operator for IUOE Local 66 where he had served on the advisory board for several years.

Recently, Randy received his 30 year recognition pin from IUOE Local 66.

He had most recently worked for Townsend Security.

Randy enjoyed collecting things, especially knives and diecast heavy equipment, and liked WWII history.

His greatest joy was spending time with his grandsons.

His memory will be cherished by his loving wife of 40 years, Cheryl (Heilman) Young whom he married Aug. 25, 1979; a daughter, Alissa Hixson and husband, Brett, of Houston, Pa.; a son, Eric Young and wife, Echo, of Kittanning; three grandchildren, Beckett and Lincoln Hixson, and Elliot Young; a brother, Royce C. Young and wife, Joan of Ford City; a sister, Deb Lightbody and husband, Gary, of Ford City; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister-inlaw, Pam Klingensmith.

Friends and family will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, Inc., 238 S. Main St., Elderton.

Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at the funeral home.

Interment will be in the United Rockville Lutheran Cemetery, Kittanning Township, Pa.

Contributions may be made in Randy's memory to the United Rockville Lutheran Church, 720 State Route 2020, Ford City, PA 16226.

Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, Inc.

For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Randy's family or to view a video tribute, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

