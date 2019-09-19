|
Ray Anson Aites, 87, of West Kittanning, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
He was born June 5, 1932, in Cadogan, a son of the late Andrew and Erma (Fiscus) Aites.
Ray was the owner and operator of Mickey & Bill's Garage and also worked at Pullman Standard.
He was a Korean War Veteran, serving in the U.S. Army military police.
He more recently attended St. Luke's United Church of Christ in Kittanning. He belonged to American Legion Post 0488 in Bradys Bend. Ray liked working on cars and he enjoyed traveling.
Survivors include his daughters: Cheryl (Roy) Linn, of Butler, Lori (Rick) Adams, of Slippery Rock, and Lisa Rogers, of Woodstock, Va.; grandsons: Adam Linn, Kyle Linn, Stephen (Sheila) Adams, and Joshua (Tori) Adams; great-granddaughter, Adora Adams; sister, Betty Summerville, of Kittanning; brother, Elmer 'Red' Aites, of Kittanning; sister-in-law, Gail Hartman, of Decatur, Ill.; and step-children: Raylene (Burt) Curran, of East Brady, Charles (Becky) Wilson, of Imperial, and William Wilson, of Apex, N.C.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Ann (Guthrie) Aites; second wife, Doris (Simpson) Aites; and step-son, Larry Wilson.
Friends will be received on from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning. Additional visitation will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Edward Walters officiating. Burial will be in Appleby Manor Presbyterian Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Ray's honor to the , 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.