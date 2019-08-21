|
|
Ray Eugene Good, Jr., 73, of Marion Center, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at the Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was born on Aug. 15, 1946, to Ray and Isebell (Eckman) Good in Kittanning.
Ray served 20 years with the U.S. Air Force as an air traffic controller.
Ray is survived by his sister, Linda M. Boring, of New Florence; and a brother, Robert Good.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A private memorial service with interment will be held at the Dayton Glade Run Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Carson/ Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., Rural Valley.