Raymond B. "Ray" Walker, 72, of Parker, formerly of Kittanning, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at his residence.
Ray was born on May 1, 1947, in Indiana, to Russell Blair and Vernessa Valjean (Cessna) Walker.
In his younger years, Ray owned and operated a total of three carpet stores in Indiana, Homer City, and Apollo. He was a very talented carpenter and floor installer. He will be best remembered for his good humor and quick wit.
Ray's memory will be cherished by his son, Clint Walker and wife, Tiffany, of Butler; granddaughters, Julia and Felicity Walker; and several nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Russell "Ralph" Walker; and a sister, Elaine Ballas.
At Ray's request services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Hillis Funeral Home, Inc. To send an online condolence to Ray's family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.