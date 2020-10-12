1/
Raymond Bruce Dunn
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Raymond Bruce Dunn, 68, of Kittanning, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, from a long courageous battle with cancer.

Ray was born Oct. 9, 1952, to Norma and William Dunn.

Ray was a 1970 graduate of Kittanning High School. He worked as a coal operator at Keystone Generating Station for more than 30 years. He was a member of Seneca Lodge No. 805, the Elks and served on the A-15 Bypass Committee. His faith and love for family carried him throughout his life. Any opportunity to operate mechanical or heavy equipment was his passion. He loved cars- the faster the better! He always enjoyed helping others.

In addition to his parents, Norma and William, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Dunn.

Ray is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Genelle Dunn; two sons, Matthew, of Kittanning, and Nathan (Marcy), of Gibsonia; daughter, Natalie (Brad) Bereziak, of Vancouver, British Columbia; and grandchildren: Ethan, Faith and Jack. Ray is also survived by his brother, Rick (Annette) and his nephews, Josh and Jeremy.

Friends will be received on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, from 3-7 p.m. at the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, where a Masonic service will also be held. There will be an additional viewing on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, from 10-11 a.m. at Adrian Community Church, with a private funeral service to follow.

The family requests that everyone attending the viewing or service, wear a mask or face covering and follow all CDC health/safety protocols.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Passavant "Cancer Care" Fund, 9100 Babcock Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237.

The family is grateful for the many years of cards, prayers, thoughtfulness and support extended to Ray throughout his journey with cancer.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Adrian Community Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved