Raymond Bruce Dunn, 68, of Kittanning, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, from a long courageous battle with cancer.

Ray was born Oct. 9, 1952, to Norma and William Dunn.

Ray was a 1970 graduate of Kittanning High School. He worked as a coal operator at Keystone Generating Station for more than 30 years. He was a member of Seneca Lodge No. 805, the Elks and served on the A-15 Bypass Committee. His faith and love for family carried him throughout his life. Any opportunity to operate mechanical or heavy equipment was his passion. He loved cars- the faster the better! He always enjoyed helping others.

In addition to his parents, Norma and William, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Dunn.

Ray is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Genelle Dunn; two sons, Matthew, of Kittanning, and Nathan (Marcy), of Gibsonia; daughter, Natalie (Brad) Bereziak, of Vancouver, British Columbia; and grandchildren: Ethan, Faith and Jack. Ray is also survived by his brother, Rick (Annette) and his nephews, Josh and Jeremy.

Friends will be received on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, from 3-7 p.m. at the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, where a Masonic service will also be held. There will be an additional viewing on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, from 10-11 a.m. at Adrian Community Church, with a private funeral service to follow.

The family requests that everyone attending the viewing or service, wear a mask or face covering and follow all CDC health/safety protocols.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Passavant "Cancer Care" Fund, 9100 Babcock Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237.

The family is grateful for the many years of cards, prayers, thoughtfulness and support extended to Ray throughout his journey with cancer.

