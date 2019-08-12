|
Raymond Darl Boyer, 86, of New Bethlehem, Pa., died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center, in Sligo.
Born on March 26, 1933, in Shelocta, Pa., Ray was the eldest son of Raymond W. and A. Gladys (Altman) Boyer.
He was married to D. Patricia Toy on June 25, 1955, and she survives.
Retired in 1998, Ray started working at Toy's Electric in Worthington, Pa., after serving two years in the U.S. Army.
He then moved to New Bethlehem and worked as an electrician at Snyder's Electric, (later known as Hilliard's Hardware), for 35 years.
Ray was a member of the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church and the F & AM Masonic Lodge in New Bethlehem.
Ray is survived by his wife, four daughters, Linda Clinger of Limestone, Elaine (Stacy) Weeter of New Bethlehem, Sharon Boyer and Mike Davis of Morehead City, N.C., and Lisa (Bryan) Sayers of Distant. He is also survived by grandchildren Jason (Nicole) Truitt of Brooklyn, Mich., Steven (Hillary) Truitt of Shippenville, Ross (Jess) Weeter of Shelocta, Seth Snyder of Selbyville, Del., Korban (Candace) Snyder of Fairmount City, Leah (David) Crowley of Dayton, Ohio, Jenna (Brandon) McIntyre of Distant, and Torrie Sayers and Hallee Sayers, both of Distant; and seven great-grandchildren.
Ray is also survived by brothers Allen (Shirley) Boyer of Edinburg, Ray Boyer of New Bedford, David Boyer and Perry Boyer, both of Pulaski; and sisters Delores (Tom) McCurdy and Barbara (Harry) Pawlak, both of New Wilmington.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers James Floy Boyer, Wayne Boyer, Gary Boyer and Gerald Boyer; sisters, M. Eileen (Richard) Stewart and Janice (John) Lewis; and son-in-law Mike Clinger.
Visitation will be from from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church located at 403 Penn St., New Bethlehem. Additional viewing will be held from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. at the church, with Pastor Randy Evans, Clarion Forest VNA Hospice Chaplain, officiating.
Immediately following the funeral service, the Walter W. Craig Post 354 of New Bethlehem American Legion will honor their fallen comrade.
Interment will be at Lawn Haven Burial Estates in Worthington, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Edgewood Heights Garden Project, 612 Keck Ave. New Bethlehem 16242, or the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church, 403 Penn St. New Bethlehem.
The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.