Raymond Donald Zelek, known as "Peanuts" in his hometown of Ford City, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Williamsburg, Va., after a lengthy illness.
He was born on Feb. 1, 1935, the youngest son of John and Johanna Zelek.
Ray graduated in 1952 from FCHS where he was class salutatorian, president of the student council, recipient of the Rensselaer Award for Math & Science, and a member of the National Honor Society.
He was also a stand-out varsity athlete in golf and basketball. Ray was usually the high-scorer for the Glassers basketball team that was section champs in 1952, and he was named to both the WPIAL tournament first team and the Pennsylvania All-State team.
Upon graduation Ray earned a full scholarship to Cornell University where he started on the varsity basketball team as a freshman and played on the Ivy League championship team in the mid-1950s NCAA playoffs.
Ray served as President of the Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity, and graduated in 1957 having earned a Bachelor of Chemical Engineering degree.
Upon graduation Ray both served his country on Active Duty in the U.S. Army Reserve Chemical Corps based at Aberdeen Proving Ground, and began a successful career in the oil and gas industry beginning with Standard Oil (Esso).
There, as an expert on petroleum products, he pioneered the technology of using wax coatings on cartons to protect produce during shipping. In addition to new product development, Ray successfully executed assignments in industrial sales, marketing and technical services, product line management, corporate planning, cargo sales, and eventually served Exxon as the headquarters wholesale fuels operations coordinator.
After 20 years Ray took a senior position with Northville Industries, ending as Vice President of Regional Sales.
He also held that position with Pittston Petroleum Co. prior to forming and operating his own oil brokerage firm, Polaris Petroleum.
Ray ultimately retired from the Warner Company where, as general sales manager, he expanded the company's business providing sand and other media to championship golf courses.
During his life championship golf courses were Ray's favorites places to be.
Among the many he played were Augusta, Pinehurst, and the Old Course at St. Andrews.
Ray was a five-handicap golfer.
His second favorite pastime was stamp collecting, and Ray was an avid philatelist.
His pride was a collection of Sokol-related stamps he compiled late in his life, which was an homage to his Slovak heritage.
Preceding Ray in death were his first wife, Diane Hunt Zelek, and son, Raymond (Daniel) Zelek; his parents; his brothers Rudy Zelek and John (Jack) Zelek; and sister Mary (Zelek) Charney. He is survived by his wife Nancy Ernest Zelek, formerly of Baltimore, Md.; daughter Deborah Elliott of Perryville, Md., son Matthew Zelek of Lawrenceville, Ga., and stepson Andrew Robertson of Williamsburg, Va. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews: Mary Ellen Charney, Nancy Christy, Eileen Pifer, Martha Jack, Edward Charney, Chris Woodard, John Zelek and Bruce Zelek. He is remembered as a very remarkable man who was accomplished and respected in business, fiercely competitive in sports, witty and entertaining in life, and loving and supportive of his family. We miss him very much.
Ray's memorial service will be held privately for the family. Interment will be at Holy Trinity Cemetery, Ford City.