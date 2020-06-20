Raymond Dougherty, 66, of Ford City, went to be with his Lord and Savior after a 2 ½ year battle with cancer, on Friday, June 19, 2020, at his residence.

He was born on Aug. 1, 1953, in Natrona Heights, to Ralph and Ruth Coffman Dougherty.

Raymond retired from Allegheny Ludlum, Bagdad, and formerly worked at U.S. Steel, Saxonburg.

He enjoyed ping pong, badminton, volleyball, horseshoes, weekend family picnics, playing cards and relaxing on the porch watching wildlife. He also liked playing with the kids, grandkids and great-grandkids, when they were over. Raymond also enjoyed keeping in touch with all his friends and co-workers. He was very generous. He had a loving, caring and generous spirit and his sense of humor will be missed.

He was a lifelong resident of his community.

Survivors include his wife, Priscilla "Penny" Berkoben Dougherty, whom he married in 1979; a daughter, Tammy and Richard Baker, of Omro, Wis.; a son, Roy Dougherty, of Ford City; a grandson, Johnathan Johns; two great-grandchildren: Jameson Johns and Jade Johns; six sisters: Louise McCullouch, of Greensburg, Florence Penn, of New Hampshire, Margie Dosch, of Ford City, Shirley Elphinstone, of Sarver, Sue and Dan Gahagan, of Templeton and Sally Dougherty, of Sarver; six brothers: Wayne and Janet Dougherty, of Royal Palm Beach, Fla., Walter and Barbara Dougherty, of Mill Creek, Ind., Fred and Caryn Dougherty, of La Porte, Ind., Jerry and Phyllis Dougherty, of Brackenridge, Harry and Linda Dougherty, of Lower Burrell and Roy and Hollie Dougherty, of New Kensington; a number of nieces and nephews; and special friends: Cameron, Caylee and Colton.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, James Dougherty, who died in 1994, and Kenny Dougherty, who died in 2017; a sister, Betty Dilick; and a brother, Kenneth Dougherty.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Monday at the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City. Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jerry Johns officiating. Family requests donations to be made to Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.